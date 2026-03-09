Does Hollywood allow any free expression or thought?

Hollywood claims to champion free expression and thought, but it abandons these ideals when someone doesn’t conform to its politics. Actress dash_eats talks to ggreenwald about her agency firing her for interviewing Nick Fuentes on Red Scare:

“Glenn Greenwald just exposed a vicious new black list from Hollywood. For decades they’ve braggged about defeating the original Red Scare and the blacklist of artists, writers and directors who were punished for having Left Wing views.”

The hypocrisy is disgusting. “They love to tell the warm fuzzy story that they single handedly defeated the original Red Scare.” “We’ll never let that happen again,” they swear while accepting Oscars and preaching to the rest of us about tolerance.

And yet, here we are. The same group that says that free speech and free thought are the sacred rights of America is also conducting the most brutal ideologic purges of modern entertainment history - and Glenn Greenwald is suffering the consequences for his refusal to go along.

Greenwald said it clearly. He interviewed Nick. So did many other independent shows. Some of those shows had huge followings. Tucker Carlson interviewed many of the same guests and suffered almost no consequences (no mass ad boycotts; no career ending fallout). But Glenn Greenwald? He suffered more than anyone I have seen. And the damage was done by Hollywood, where the real power to destroy lives is located.

That is not an accident. That is targeted.

When Greenwald first put Alex Jones on his show years ago, the message was sent. “That type of thing will not be ‘advised’”. Doors closed. Opportunities disappeared. He didn’t even meet the earnings threshold for health insurance this year. All because he practiced the one thing that Hollywood pretends to defend, but does not really practice - free speech.

Greenwald describes himself as a free speech absolutist. He knows that there will be consequences. What surprises him (what should surprise every honest American) is how openly and professionally hypocritical and unprofessional the enforcers of the blacklist are.

Think about the sheer arrogance of these people. “These are the same people that built statues to the Hollywood Ten. They made documentaries about the blacklist. They scream “McCarthyism!” whenever a conservative questions their agenda. However, the moment someone invites a dissenting voice onto their program or simply interviews the “wrong” person, they unleash their own blacklist faster than you can say “cancel culture”.

Do they sleep well at night? Do they look themselves in the eye and still think they are morally superior?

It is very simple. There are two types of people in the world - those who are willing to give up their First Amendment rights for fame and fortune, and those who are not. The contrast is stark. Many large platforms interviewed the same controversial figures with little backlash. Greenwald’s punishment was uniquely severe - uniquely Hollywood. In Hollywood, politics is not just politics - it is a test of your loyalty that is enforced by the most self-righteous, virtue signaling crowd in America.

Greenwald will not bow down. He will not apologize for defending open debate. That is why he is so dangerous to them. He exposes the fact that the entire “we fought McCarthyism” narrative is nothing more than a self-serving fabrication.

But the full story of how this elite machine uses its collective influence to crush independent thinkers - who pulls the strings, which PR firms and anonymous Wikipedia-style gatekeepers spread the propaganda, and why even popular shows will sometimes avoid getting destroyed while true outsiders are crushed - is something they desperately do not want you to see.

To get the full explanation and our continuing coverage of every deep state and Hollywood power play they try to conceal, become a paid subscriber for the remainder of this article and for all articles we write.

The double standard is burning. The Hollywood mythology demands that we believe that they are the eternal champions of the underdog against oppressive authority. However, they have more power to ruin careers than any Senator ever did. One incorrect interview. One refusal to condemn the “wrong” thinker. And you’re toast. Your insurance is gone. Your projects are dead. Your reputation is ruined.

Greenwald sees it for what it is - raw elitist tyranny disguised as enlightenment. He is not some right wing firebrand looking for a fight. He is a principled voice who has consistently called out government abuse, media lies and now the pathetic display of moral posturing of the entertainment industry.

This is not about whether you agree with every guest that Greenwald has ever had. This is about the fundamental right to discuss whatever ideas you choose. That is what the absolute in Greenwald fights for. That is what the Hollywood machine fears the most.

Because once people begin to notice the pattern - larger shows get a pass, true independent voices get destroyed - the whole charade falls apart. The “tolerant” industry is revealed to be the most intolerant force in American culture. The “anti-McCarthy” crowd becomes the new McCarthyites, with their own secret lists and career assassins.

Greenwald will not be intimidated. He will not pretend that the emperor is wearing clothes. He will continue to interview whomever he wants and expose the corruption wherever he finds it. That takes courage. That is why the regime hates him.

And that is why real Americans who still believe in liberty should stand with him.

The elites thought they could isolate him. They thought the Hollywood blacklist would shut down another voice of reason. All they accomplished was proving Greenwald right - and reminding the rest of us how desperately we need more fighters like him who will not back down.

Free speech is not a slogan for awards ceremonies. It is a hill worth dying on. Glenn Greenwald is standing on that hill. The question is - who else will stand with him before the censors come after the next name on their list?