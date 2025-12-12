Trump acknowledges that kids are suffering from malnutrition in Gaza

It's not just Israeli media documenting starvation in Gaza. Trump himself said Gazan children are suffering from starvation and that only the "coldhearted" or "nuts" deny it.
Yet Bari Weiss and Free Press cling to their government's line of denialism:
"I think everybody — unless they're pretty coldhearted or, worse than that, nuts — there's nothing you can say other than 'it's terrible' when you see the kids... that are starving," says Trump.
"They got to get them food — and we're going to get them food."