Glenn Greenwald & Thomas Massie Agree – The Epstein Transparency Bill Is A Blank Check To Let The DOJ Hide Evidence

The Epstein disclosure bill that just passed empowers the DOJ to withhold all documents relating to Epstein's work and relationship with any intelligence agencies -- Israeli, American or any others -- by citing national security. But the evidence is already overwhelming:

When the Epstein Disclosure Act passed the House, there was a lot of cheering going on. America finally was going to find out the truth about Jeffery Epstein and the many powerful people that helped him build a business empire that involved sex trafficking children and pedophilia. Or at least that is what we were told.

Not everyone is celebrating however. One person who isn’t is Glenn Greenwald. Neither is Congressman Thomas Massie. In fact, Greenwald went out of his way to support Rep. Massie while tearing apart the heart of the transparency act. The reason is because buried in the supposedly transparent law is a poison pill that gives the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) the authority to keep classified almost any document related to Epstein’s dealings with intelligence agencies (U.S., Israeli or other) as long as the DOJ declares the information is a threat to national security.

This is NOT transparency -- this is a free pass for the deep state.

Greenwald has stated this plainly. The bill allows the DOJ to suppress the evidence of Epstein’s connection to intelligence agencies. Rep. Massie opposed the inclusion of the loophole which he said would give the DOJ too much authority to suppress evidence. Unfortunately, the bill would never have passed without the loophole. The elites wanted to make sure their escape route remained available.

So why do the elites want to control access to these files? These documents show the names of billionaires and friends of Epstein and contributors to politicians. Epstein also had a close relationship with U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies. That’s why there has been such a push to block this.

The American public is once again being lied to. There will be a major production of some names associated with Epstein but the most damaging information -- the information that could expose the entire operation -- will remain locked away at the DOJ’s discretion.

To learn how the national security exemption was put in to the bill to protect the untouchables and why Rep. Massie had to take an unpleasant dose to get something passed at all, subscribe now for the full analysis and continuing coverage of the elite’s protection racket.

This is the same DOJ that has used its power to destroy its political opponents for years. Congress just gave the DOJ another tool to determine what the public can see. Greenwald understands the risk. Allowing un-elected bureaucrats to classify documents regarding intelligence agencies is not reform -- it is consolidation of power.

Rep. Massie has been consistent in wanting real release of the Epstein files. He voted to force the issue when leadership tried to slow down the process. However, the final bill contained this massive loophole. Greenwald correctly identified that blaming Massie for the terrible provision overlooks the bigger picture. Rep. Massie knew the risks of the compromise but realized it was necessary to advance the ball.

It is mind-boggling how hypocritical the ruling class is. They lecture us about democracy and accountability but ensure the most connected players stay hidden. The billionaires who flew on the Lolita Express. The donors that fund both parties. The intelligence agencies that raise too many questions about how deep this operation really went.

Greenwald is not some crackpot conspiracy theorist. He is a persistent critic of government abuse of power from both sides. When Greenwald and Massie -- one of the most pro-liberty members of Congress -- both say that this bill gives the DOJ too much power, Americans need to listen.

What the real scandal is not what Epstein did. The real scandal is who protected him for so long and who protects his secrets today. Every delay. Every redaction. Every time someone invokes national security. It all adds up to one thing -- too many powerful people have too much to lose.

This fight is not over. Greenwald and Massie are right to sound the alarm. Gifting the DOJ with new and broad authority to suppress files under the guise of national security is not shutting the book on Epstein -- it is ensuring the most important pages remain hidden forever.

The elites thought they could feed the public some crumbs and call it justice. Greenwald and Massie just exposed the ruse. Now it is up to the rest of us to demand the truth -- no matter whose name appears in those files.