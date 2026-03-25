Megyn Kelly always brings the receipts

In 2014, megynkelly -- on her prime-time Fox show -- grilled both Dick and Liz Cheney about their lies and deceits to justify wars and other grave abuses they still support to this day. Impossible to imagine a Cheney being treated like this on CNN or MSNBC over last 5 years.

Two decades later the architect of disaster continues to double-down while families lay loved ones to rest and the taxpayer picks up the tab for the never-ending bill.

There’s no end to the arrogance of this man; Dick Cheney appeared on Megyn Kelly’s show and completely refused to take ownership of any of the devastation he helped create. Iraq - a trillion dollars down the drain. More than 4500 American lives lost. And hundreds of thousands of other people on both sides left maimed or dead. And his response? “I simply cannot agree.”

Apparently, he disagreed with the reality of the situation itself.

Megyn didn’t give him a pass; she read his own words back to him - basically acting as a prosecutor outlining the charges against him. There was no doubt that Saddam had WMDs. We’d be welcomed as liberators. The insurgency was in its final stages. After we destroyed their playground, extremists would re-think their decision to pursue jihad. All of Cheney’s predictions regarding the Iraq War collapsed around him and into blood. History did not simply prove him wrong - it proved him to be catastrophically wrong.

Yet there he sat, calm, confident, rewriting history in real-time.

“We inherited a situation where there was absolutely no doubt in anyone’s mind about the extent of Saddam’s involvement in weapons of mass destruction.” Absolutely no doubt? The intelligence upon which this claim was based was cherry-picked, blown-up, and in many instances fabricated. Curve Ball. Yellow Cake Uranium. The aluminum tubes that turned out to be rocket parts, not nuclear reactor parts. The Administration sold a slam dunk case that was anything but a slam dunk case.

Cheney also relied on the fact that there was bipartisan support for the resolution passed by Congress. Bill Clinton said it. Nancy Pelosi said it. Just because many Democrats, along with Republicans agreed on something does not mean that that agreement justified the United States’ decision to launch a war of choice that destabilized a large portion of the world and gave rise to ISIS from the ashes of the power vacuum we created.

Even now, he brings up 9/11 - again. Fear was real after the Towers fell. Everyone felt that. However, the connection between Saddam and Al Qaida was thin, speculative and ultimately non-existent. However, Cheney still frames the invasion of Iraq as the only reasonable thing to have done. Irresponsible not to act, he says.

Tell that to the Gold Star families whose children died chasing ghosts. Tell that to the veterans who returned home missing limbs or suffering from PTSD that no VA program can cure. Tell that to the Iraqi civilians caught in the cross-fire of a war that was sold to them as liberation, but delivered to them as chaos.

The costs continue to mount. Trillions of dollars spent. The trust of the American people in their government shattered. An entire generation of Americans has been educated to believe that endless wars are the price of security. And for what? Saddam is gone. Yes. But the Middle East is more unstable than ever before. Iran is stronger than ever before. Jihadi groups have grown exponentially since the invasion of Iraq. And America’s stature on the world stage is lower than ever before.

Cheney’s defenders will argue that hindsight is always 20-20. That leaders have to make difficult decisions with imperfect data. Okay. But good leaders acknowledge when the data was wrong. When the plan failed. When the human and economic costs were unreasonably high. Cheney never acknowledges that.

He continues to use the same rhetoric from twenty years ago. The same confidence. The same refusal to look at the carnage and say, “We did this very badly.”

That refusal is not merely obstinate. It is dangerous. It creates a culture of failure. It sends a message to future administrations that they can sell wars on flimsy evidence, ignore the consequences, and never be held accountable for those actions. This cycle repeats because no one in positions of actual authority ever pays the price for their failures.

And here is the part they probably don’t want you to spend too much time thinking about: the individuals who most vociferously advocated for the invasion of Iraq are still shaping the debate over U.S. foreign policy today. Same think tanks. Same TV personalities. Same lack of willingness to learn. To recognize how this never-ending mind-set of intervening in the affairs of other countries has drained America financially while enriching contractors and foreign lobbies.

To see the whole picture -- who still profits from the ongoing war policies that mirror Cheney’s era rhetoric, which politicians currently using the same talking points, and why accountability is impossible under our existing system -- subscribe to our site to get the rest of this article and all else we reveal.

The Iraq War was not a mistake. It was a choice. A choice sold with fear, with certainty, with promises that vanished as soon as the first boot hit the sand. Cheney helped make that choice. He still supports it. Millions of lives - American and Iraqi - are still paying the price for that choice.

We don’t need more revisionist history. We need the truth. We need leaders that will tell the quiet part out-loud - we were wrong. Very wrong. And we will not make the same mistake again.

As long as that is not possible, the ghosts of Iraq will haunt us. And men like Dick Cheney will continue to pretend that they do not exist.