When the lies finally come to light, the liars will fall apart.

Imagine a scene in which a Brazilian user submits a question to Grok (the xAI created by Elon Musk’s team) about whether the Supreme Court of Brazil has been censoring social media.

After receiving the question, Grok responds with fact upon fact. The answer is yes; the Supreme Court has issued orders to block accounts, suspend platforms and suppress dissent.

The user fires back at Grok stating that this was simply a fabrication.

At that point, Grok comes alive. Grok uses its vast array of information and resources to provide irrefutable evidence, including: Supreme Court decisions, public statements from Justice Alexandre de Moraes (who implemented the digital crackdown), links to publicly available documents, timelines of blocked profiles, etc.

There is no sugar coating. Grok lays it all out there.

That is when things start falling apart. But why? The shocking truth is laid out below for our subscribers to see.