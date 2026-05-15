Donald Trump once famously ranted about illegal surveillance of his presidential campaign and vowed to dismantle the “shadowy” apparatus of government surveillance which was violating Americans’ right to privacy.

However, since entering office, Trump has now become the leader of the charge for a clean extension of FISA Section 702 — complete with no reforms.

In other words, he is handing the deep state (and all of their corrupt, unconstitutional activities) everything that they have ever wanted.

In a scathing X post, Glenn Greenwald highlighted trump’s incredible reversal of position regarding the expansion of FISA powers. As Greenwald pointed out in his post, trump had previously criticized the very same Democratic leaders who were now defending the original FISA expansions signed into law by Barack Obama, and would now be working hand-in-hand with those same Democratic leaders to extend and expand upon those original expansions.

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