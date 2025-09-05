Worth repeating: The TikTok ban was never about national security. It was about controlling speech and expanding government power—just like the Patriot Act and FISA.

Sponsors of the TikTok ban explicitly said that they finally got the votes to ban the platform — after it lingered in DC for 3 years — only because members became convinced that young Americans were turning against Israel because TikTok didn’t censor enough anti-Israel views: