What is required to transform outspoken supporters of open discussion into muted observers?

Recent research by Glenn Greenwald illustrates one subject that causes this transformation in virtually every sector of influence. Executives in Hollywood, financiers on Wall Street, leaders in Silicon Valley, politicians in Washington, and influential religious organizations have each appeared to treat certain subjects as taboo.

What seems to be common to all of these sectors is that the financial incentives of being compliant with censorship frequently outweighs commitment to unfettered expression when the subject is related to Israel.

Greenwald notes that Israel appears to function as a “radioactive” issue in the power structures in the United States, in which expressing opinions regarding the country can have serious consequences for one’s career.

Rather than being based upon theoretical constructs, Greenwald’s observations are rooted in observed behaviors that demonstrate how incentives shape what people say openly.

That’s really what it’s all about: incentives and deterrents. What, exactly are those reinforcements in reality?

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