Young women wearing headscarves represent an existential danger to the security of western societies. This conclusion is so completely divorced from reality that it cannot help but be ridiculous.

The THREAT Generator

Government spokespeople and media pundits continue to reiterate old and stale claims of impending Iranian attacks against foreign targets. But, time and again, no evidence is produced demonstrating that average Iranians (or even high school aged females) are planning such attacks.

Rather, what we see is an intentional campaign designed to keep the public perpetually prepared for sanctions, additional military deployments to the region, and continued increases in spending for surveillance programs which will likely remain unaccountable.

What drives each new “Iran crisis” to occur at precisely the moment when budgetary cycles require renewal for defense contracting interests?