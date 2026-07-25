Data centers are running 24/7; cameras are rolling; visa games are being played while voters are led to believe that newly elected officials will have some effect on what has happened in previous terms.

Like old reruns, elections come around again -- filled with promises of cleaning the swamp that continues to grow in slime. The entrenched networks continue to run smoothly, merely exchanging one official for another while the framework for surveillance and control remain in place. Some of the best satire comes when it is realized that those winning don’t actually show up on ballots.

What occurs when the individuals operating the servers determine that your vote was never counted?