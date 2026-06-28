In this day and age, official disclosure tends to amount to the release of already available information masquerading as new. Public documents are often released in batches and are rife with rehashed stories, yet with deletions in the parts that may prove to be most revealing.

This pattern emerges time and again in issues of national security and further contributes to skepticism of how truly forthright these government agencies truly intend to be.

The recent proclamations of a new wave of UFO transparency follow the same modus operandi that has been established over time. The bulk of what is being reported is not newly acquired information but reiterations of previous public reports and congressional briefings.

Simply presenting the same videos and briefs, this time under new claims of transparency, feels more like a performance for the cameras.

What are they trying to hide? Subscribers can find out below.