Here Mike Johnson is yet again urging that the the law used by NSA to spy on Americans without warrants be renewed with no limits of any kind. **Just months before becoming Speaker,** he told me nothing was more urgent than reforming it, and its abuses “keep me up at night.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson is rushing the clean extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) which enables the National Security Agency (NSA) to gather information regarding communications of people living outside the United States. However, at the same time, it gathers massive amounts of data on communications of U.S. residents without a warrant. There are no new reforms included; there is no provision requiring the FISA Court to issue a search warrant prior to conducting searches related to communications of U.S. residents. The House Speaker’s push to extend the authority for eighteen months without any additional reforms follows an expiration date of April 20th for the current authorization.

Glenn Greenwald pointed out the stark difference with video clips of Johnson’s statements from months ago. Prior to being sworn-in as Speaker, Johnson stated his serious reservations concerning surveillance abuse and indicated reforms were warranted. Today, Johnson states that the bill cannot include any amendments that may hinder its passage and that Section 702 is “too vital” to allow for any changes.

These reversals raise fundamental questions about consistency within the federal government.

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