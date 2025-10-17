Non-citizens, even people who entered illegally -- have due process rights under the 14th Am

And here's Scalia in 2014 arguing that all people physically present in the US -- not just non-citizens but also people who entered illegally -- have due process rights under the 14th Am.
A much different American Right even as embodied by Scalia:
Thanks for reading Glenn Greenwald! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The question Scalia answered was whether illegal immigrants enjoy "the five freedoms", and he said yes.
It was in response to Trump's argument that they don't.
And Trump rounded up immigrants with no due process and sent them to El Salvador. That's why Scala's answer is relevant.