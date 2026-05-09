A new poll just dropped like a ton of bricks. The level of support for Israel amongst US men under age 50 has cratered.

Support has plummeted to historic lows, indicating a tectonic shift in how the next generation perceives ongoing foreign intervention.

Glenn Greenwald quickly jumps onto X (formerly Twitter) with perfect comedic timing. In response to the devastating numbers, he satirically describes Larry Ellison, the billionaire tech mogul and strong supporter of Israel, going into crisis mode.

Ellison purchases pollsters outright, then employs the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) to “adjust” the poll numbers. It is a scathing indictment of the mechanisms used to influence public perception.

Greenwald’s sarcasm resonated so deeply because it echoes reality to those who observe the playbooks being employed. Organizations supporting Israel expend tens-of-millions each year attempting to shape perceptions and generate favorable attitudes toward foreign interventions.

Think Tanks, advertising campaigns, and organized donor pressures attempt to sway public will. Panic erupts whenever the raw data contradicts the script.

Is there a more effective method to adjust public opinion than controlling the polling itself?

Just how deep does the money influence go? We reveal it to our subscribers below.