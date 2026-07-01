The Iran deal has long been viewed as an existential threat by the establishment – and now that President Biden & Israel have conducted airstrikes, the clock is ticking to prevent disaster.

What makes this moment so urgent is that politicians from both sides are so quick to condemn the new Iran nuclear agreement that it underscores just how little either side cares about real results on the ground.

While the new agreement may be the most reasonable course of action currently available, it directly conflicts with many of the deep-seated notions of regime change that have already cost lives and squandered resources in pursuit of stability.

In a recent article Glenn Greenwald succinctly made the main argument; i.e., that this particular agreement is the best possible negotiated solution given the recent military exchanges. As such, Democrats and Republicans are rushing to criticize this new agreement, and to chase the dream of removing the Iranian government through a distant regime change.

The fact that both Democrats and Republicans are outraged by this agreement speaks to the extent to which there exists a broad-based consensus regarding U.S. foreign policy that advocates for the notion that any form of confrontation is preferable to any form of accommodation.

So, what will happen to America should those who reject workable limitations continue to pursue open-ended confrontations?