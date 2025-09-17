Hate speech is NOT illegal

Pam Bondi's noxious claim that there's a "hate speech" exception to "free speech" - and you can thus be prosecuted for it - is not only a total distortion of the 1st Am's clear language.
It's also a theory SCOTUS has rejected, and was the foundation of left-liberal censorship.
In the middle of the 2024 campaign, Tim Walz went on MSNBC and decreed that "hate speech" is not free speech -- exactly the theory that Pam Bondi, as AG, just proclaimed.
The entire Right went ballistic (as did actual free speech advocates) at Walz: