1

Hate speech is NOT illegal

Free Speech is a right all Americans share
Sep 17, 2025
Transcript

Pam Bondi's noxious claim that there's a "hate speech" exception to "free speech" - and you can thus be prosecuted for it - is not only a total distortion of the 1st Am's clear language.

It's also a theory SCOTUS has rejected, and was the foundation of left-liberal censorship.

In the middle of the 2024 campaign, Tim Walz went on MSNBC and decreed that "hate speech" is not free speech -- exactly the theory that Pam Bondi, as AG, just proclaimed.

The entire Right went ballistic (as did actual free speech advocates) at Walz:

User's avatar
