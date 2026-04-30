Glenn Greenwald has no intention of stepping aside. On X, the prominent journalist delivered a scathing rebuke of Coleman Hughes after he went on the offensive.

Greenwald charged that Hughes had intentionally warped his statements regarding the Israel lobby and the infamously leaked Nixon tapes. This type of devious behavior suggests that Hughes was fearful of being scrutinized.

Imagine this scenario: a fierce argument where Greenwald presents multiple examples regarding differences in US and Israeli policies.

Fact based and solid.

However, Hughes waits until the shadows fall after the debate, then releases a barrage of accusations that completely distort the truth.

Greenwald furiously defends his position as he should. As a journalist, he has consistently exposed institutional secrets and dishonest reporting from all angles.

Hughes’ tactics have been used before. These are the tactics of those unable to win an argument on merit.

Greenwald also questioned the motives behind Hughes’ approach. Why did he wait so long?

Why did he warp the truth so badly?

It is hypocrisy in politics at its best; disguising lies as analysis.

That’s where things start getting interesting: Greenwald makes a direct connection to the Nixon tapes.

Although those confidential discussions were released to the public domain despite cries of invasion of privacy; when it comes to the influence of the Israel lobby, somehow the rules are different?

What gives?

Greenwald’s Fights Back With Scathing Takes

I’m sure you’re starting to feel frustrated by now. The hypocrisy of double standards that pervades our conversation where elite narratives receive a free ride but truthful critics are silenced.

Greenwald’s takedown shows how these types of post-debate ambushes severely limit free expression.

Hughes’ piece doesn’t argue, it attacks. It glosses over the obvious discrepancies in US-Israeli policy any fair observer would see.

Hughes’ approach?

Assassinate Greenwald’s character.

This is classic deep state critique material.

However, Greenwald takes Hughes’ tactics and turns them around in a stunning reversal.

The full takedown is well worth seeing. Paying subscribers, view the entire breakdown now to see each twist exposed.