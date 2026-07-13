They portray agreeing with government foreign policy line as some form of moral bravery. That statement ignores that nearly all elites agree on these points.

This provides protection to power and discourages true criticism of the endless money being spent, selective anger, and secretive actions.

One of the latest examples of this phenomenon came recently via Glenn Greenwald’s post on X. In his post, he openly ridiculed the idea of portraying a consensus view as dangerous or brave. I find Greenwald’s critique valuable since he focuses on the act itself versus the content.

When politicians and journalists describe supporting the base foreign policy decisions as acts of bravery, they provide a clear indication of how small the acceptable spectrum of debate really is.

Why does this occur in each administration and among each party?