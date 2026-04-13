When Tucker Carlson asked Glenn Greenwald to come on his show to discuss the silencing of people who criticize Israeli policies, Greenwald didn’t mince words.

As Greenwald pointed out, free speech censorship is actually happening today in America.

People who express concerns about endless foreign wars and other U.S. entanglements are suddenly being visited by law enforcement. It’s not just Democrats doing this; it’s Republicans too.

In fact, many self-proclaimed “conservatives” are using their supposed commitment to freedom to attack protesters and censor campus speech related to Israel.

How does this happen? Follow the money and follow the influence.

As Greenwald explained, there is a vast network of money and influence that supports Israeli interests in America. These include not just lobbying efforts, but also efforts to shape public opinion and even the rights of citizens to speak freely.

Some examples of this include:

* Bipartisan support for U.S. involvement in war

* Ethnic conflicts promoted overseas, with Americans footing the bill

* Potential arrest for speaking out against the U.S.-backed war

Greenwald points out that these issues tie directly into a larger deep state critique that involves whistleblowers such as Edward Snowden facing exile for telling the truth.

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