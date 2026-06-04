One member of Congress consistently links U.S. foreign obligations to an eroding of American Sovereignty through excessive borrowing and warrantless domestic surveillance.

There are many paths to understanding how foreign spending and surveillance relate to one another. For example, when foreign spending is scrutinized and the need for the FISA court to be involved in warrantless surveillance programs surfaces, there may be other factors contributing to the issue.

Recently, this topic was raised on social media (X) when a member of Congress spoke out against the appropriations of foreign aid and military actions abroad. In addition to his opposition to foreign spending and military action he opposes warrantless domestic surveillance.

His two stances are part of a larger trend. We reveal that emerging trend below to subscribers.