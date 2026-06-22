One administration pursued openness of sensitive files while the last several pursued secrecy on all counts.

That is what leftists refuse to admit.

And what qualifies as transparency when those same leftists who demanded years for it downplay its arrival?

The release of thousands of pages on Epstein documents under the current administration is indicative of how administrations under the last several proceeded: the disappearance of COVID funds and active efforts to block reporting of the Hunter Biden laptop.

Those who wish to investigate fully both these releases, as well as past releases of suppressed files, should sign up for a subscriber account and receive a wider access to archives and additional reporting.