These same impulses are currently driving the system that suppresses comments that are critical, and limits the opportunity for free-flowing conversation.

HurdlingStereo recently posted an article on X (formerly known as Twitter), which connects historical MKUltra-type experimentation, to current-day, coordinated, attempts at controlling the narrative.

So, if the way you controlled someone’s mind, in the lab was by using various types of conditioning, or other forms of manipulation, then why wouldn’t you use something similar to control entire populations online?