It seems we’ve got our latest spectacle out of Washington in the form of senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s son securing $30m for his crypto exchange — a nice piece of change that seemed to magically appear without having made the usual startup sacrifices (cold calls, developing product etc.).

There is something somewhat amusing in the way this example illustrates the obvious fact many people believe but few are willing to say: the capital is influenced primarily by bloodlines and Rolodexes, not resumes. In essence, connections become the ultimate accelerant — turning a senator’s child into an over night rain maker while the rest of America continues to pretend that the system rewards hustle.

How much of that 30 million came from a last name vs. anything demonstrated in terms of blockchain coding expertise or market timing advantage?