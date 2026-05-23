How can one claim to be an advocate of civil rights when voting in favor of extending the same spy regime that targeted Black Lives Matter protesters?

Glen Greenwald has unleashed this wrath on X, scorching the Congressional Black Caucus for their endorsement of FISA Section 702’s renewal.

This is not just some obscure technicality. It is the legal backbone for warrantless surveillance by the national security agency (NSA) that collected data on American activists who were protesting police brutality.

The caucus once was a voice against overreach. Now they flipped hard. Members of the caucus voted in favor of renewing bill 702 which contains powers that allow the FBI to digitally pry into communications without warrants.

Public reports confirm that the FBI queried its FISA database on racial justice protestors, examining their communications without obtaining a warrant.

Greenwald points out the bitter parallel between these past “reforms” which promised guardrails but delivered nothing else.

And that is before Democratic leaders stepped forward to shield the NSA toolkit from scrutiny.

Inside the Government Plan to Spy on You

Fisa 702 allows the intelligence community to suction up overseas communications but the collection of information on Americans through incidental collection is what is really under fire.

Backdoor searches exploded while this system was in place, targeting journalists, lawmakers and yes, activists challenging the status quo.

The Black Caucus knows this history very well. They spoke out loud and clear about it in speeches, yet here they are, voting to lock it down for years more.

What could be driving this swift change of heart?

Big Government does not shrink easily and party loyalty takes precedence over principle when spy chiefs whisper in ears.

Greenwald highlights how this resembles other betrayals such as the 2018 renewal where Democrats deemed “fixes” that fixed nothing.

The requirements for warrants were gutted.

Oversight was a joke.

The machine continues to feast on privacy one extension at a time.

Why, exactly is Congress so eager to spy on you? The answer is below for subscribers.