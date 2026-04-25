A former CIA officer spoke recently, revealing the dark side of US intelligence that will leave you nauseous.

John Kiriakou, the former CIA officer who made headlines when he blew the whistle on the CIA’s torture program and suffered for it, joined former mobster turned whistleblower Michael Franzese on X for an explosive interview.

What Kiriakou shared isn’t some conspiracy theory. It’s a direct attack on the propaganda we’ve swallowed for decades. Epstein, the twisted pedophile billionaire who managed to avoid serious scrutiny until he conveniently died in jail, wasn’t simply a predatory individual.

Epstein worked as an “access agent” for Israel and Mossad to grease the skids for influence operations in the USA.

Think about that.

The man who hung out with presidents, princes, and Hollywood royalty, gathering blackmail on everyone like trading cards was merely an operative for foreign intelligence?

Kiriakou, using his experience as a CIA employee for years, describes Epstein as a classic honeypot operator, offering access and compromising dirt to serve Mossad’s agenda.

That’s not idle talk. That’s the kind of insider information that resonates with Glenn Greenwald’s ceaseless attacks on the deep state and the way it operates through institutionalized secrecy.

The Tip of the Iceberg

Kiriakou delved into the unreleased Kennedy files. Those dusty old archives that represent a collective guilty conscience of the deep state.

After 60 years, why are so many documents still classified?

What secrets are hidden within those files regarding the assassination of JFK that could blow apart the entire US national security apparatus?

The whistleblower leaves little doubt: these files contain evidence of covert operations that will chill your blood, linking intelligence agencies to historical events that fundamentally altered America.

But that’s where things get really interesting.

Kiriakou then shares insight into the shadowy forces behind a push for war with Iran, and even reveals Mossad involvement in Trump’s decision making process which would have put the country into another quagmire in the Middle East.

Paid subscribers get a full breakdown of Kiriakou’s allegations involving the Kennedy coverup, war hawks demanding conflict with Iran and how this relates to today’s shredding of whistleblower protections. The rest of this explosive analysis is available to you below.