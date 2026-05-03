A new level of absurdity has been revealed by Glenn Greenwald regarding Brazil’s authoritarian shift.

In a blistering expose published on X, he describes how the PT Party, which is Lula’s political apparatus, and the STF (Brazilian version of the Supreme Court) have formed an unlikely partnership.

Together, they wage an ongoing battle against “fake news,” and by doing so, shutter accounts, ban platforms, and jail dissenters in the name of protecting democracy.

However, when the PT hand-picked candidate, Thiago Resiste, spreads demonstrably false information about a publicly available document confirming a contract with the Government, the reaction is deafening silence.

Calling out the Hypocrites

The hypocrisy involved is breathtaking. The contract in question was approved and signed in black-and-white for anyone who wants to verify its existence. Thiago Resiste spins it into a wild conspiracy theory and the PT moves forward to promote him as one of their pre-candidates.

Not even a suspension or investigation. Only a ticket straight to power. Greenwald makes the point clearly: if the law means anything when it comes to combating disinformation then it should be applied fairly. But fairness in this government is a laughable concept.

This is not a case of an isolated mistake. The STF led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes has transformed censorship into a national pastime. They branded election skeptics as “fake news” and sent them to jail for simply exercising their right to express opinions.

X, formerly one of the few remaining bastions of free speech online, saw outright bans imposed upon it until Elon Musk stepped up to defend it. All platforms have either bent the knee or been shut down nationally.

And throughout it all the PT cheered it along with fingerprints on every single decree passed to support their agenda.

What’s the hope fore the future? Is there any? We dish out the details below to our subscribers.