You have to be joking.

A BBC correspondent, broadcasting live from the center of Gaza, says “white phosphorus” and the feed goes dead instantly.

Like someone hit the kill button.

This isn’t just some glitch in the matrix; this is one hundred percent evidence captured by a video currently making rounds on X. The reporter clearly and calmly states Israel used white phosphorous and he was immediately silenced.

Is this censorship occurring right before our very own eyes?!

Indeed, it is. Media deception runs amok and Gaza coverage has become a landmine of selective reporting, half truths and omission of facts.

How many times have we seen news outlets go to great lengths to whitewash Israel’s actions, while amplifying every rumor coming from Hamas?

That is exactly what is going on here with BBC’s institutional secrecy.

And wait! What happened immediately after that cut-off will make you question everything the media spews out. Paid subscribers, click here to watch the expose’ and uncover the smoking gun they tried to bury.